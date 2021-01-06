Library Notes

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Take It and Make It Craft: 4 p.m. Jan. 8 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Make a chunky cowl scarf by arm-knitting. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 via Facebook.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom. For grades K-2. Registration required.

Mama Goose on the Loose: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 16 via Facebook. For ages 1-6 and families. Sing wintery songs to live piano and guitar with Meredith Stockman-Broadbent.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.