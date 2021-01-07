To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

JAN. 9

Victor Hiking Trails: 9 a.m. Jan. 9, Dryer Road Park, 7405 Dryer Road, Victor. Travel 5 to 7 miles over hills in two to three hours. Bring traction devices if there is snow or ice. Face coverings and social distancing required. Registration required. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.

JAN. 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JAN. 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Farmington United Methodist Church, 5925 County Road 41, Farmington. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JAN. 13

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4:45 p.m. Jan. 13, St. Dominic’s Parish Center, 97 W. Main St., Shortsville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Virtual Cruise Night: 7 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom. Enjoy an Alaskan cruise by visiting the Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Juneau and more. Presented by Susan Prinzing, of Royal Caribbean. Registration required. Free. For information: jmertens.dreamvacations.com or 585-433-5700.