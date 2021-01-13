LIBRARY NOTES

Monroe County Post

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Mama Goose on the Loose: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 16 via Facebook. For ages 1-6 and families. Sing wintery songs to live piano and guitar with Meredith Stockman-Broadbent.

Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): Jan. 18-April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Story & Crafty Fun Day (virtual): Jan. 20. For grades K-4. Mrs. Carpenter will present a story and demonstrate a related craft. Supply pickup: Jan. 20-23. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21. This month’s book is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See, led by Judie Marinucci. Registration required.

Science Saturday (virtual): Jan. 23. For grades K-5. Miss Katy will present a short science project that can be done at home. Supply pickup: Jan. 23-29. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.