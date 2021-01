LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Learn to Crochet: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. For ages 16 and older. Learn the basics of crocheting, casting on and the single crochet stitch. Hook and some yarn provided. Supplies can be picked up during open hours. Registration required.

Library closed: Jan. 18. The library is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Adult Craft Night: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Call or go online to request items.

Registration open for Teen Subscription Boxes: For ages 13-18. Each box comes with a book, snacks and other surprises. Registration required. Free.

Schedule a Storytime: Go to the kids page on the website and request a Zoom storytime.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk: New stories every few months.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Among Us: 4 p.m. Jan. 14, 21. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Reading Challenge Wrap Up Party: 2 p.m. Jan. 15 via Zoom. If you participated in the 2020 reading challenge, you can share your favorite recommendations of the year and have the chance to win a prize. Registration required.

Library closed: Jan. 18.

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 20 via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19 via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Nonfiction Book Club: 1 p.m. Jan. 20 via Zoom. This month’s book is “You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington” by Alexis Coe.

Wine Cork Snowperson Craft: 6 p.m. Jan. 21. For adults. Wine corks, white paint and felt provided. Zoom tutorial available, if needed. Registration required.

Beyond the Headlines — Fact-Checking Information Resources: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23 via Zoom. Librarian and information specialist Miranda Stefano will cover fact-checking websites and identifying reliable resources in print and digitally. Registration required.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.