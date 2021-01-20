1/21 ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

JAN. 21

ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter Technology Team. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

State of the Town, Village and Schools 2021: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom. Presented by the Fairport Perinton Chamber of Commerce. Visit fairportperintonchamber.org to register.

JAN. 21-24

“The Magic of Light 2021”: through Jan. 24, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View selected works from the 14th annual juried show. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

JAN. 21-31

“Along the Way”: through Jan. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. American artist Marcella Gillenwater reflects on a journey that can take many paths as we move “along the way.” Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

JAN. 21-FEB. 6

30th Annual Members Exhibition: through Feb. 6, Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave., Rochester. Visit rochestercontemporary.org for information.

JAN. 22

Registration ends for “Fungal Friday” (5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29): via Zoom. For ages 5-12. Discover what fungi are and the role they play in making food, such as yeast. Kids ages 5-7 need an adult present. $5. Visit bit.ly/2LI1ikE to register by Jan. 22.

Aquarelles” CD release celebration: 7 p.m. Jan. 22 via Zoom. The program features Eastman faculty artists Bonita Boyd, Steven Doane and Barry Snyder. Moderated by WXXI’s Julia Figueras. Visit bit.ly/2J97xx4 to register.

JAN. 23

Fairport’s National Beer Can Appreciation Weekend: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23. Enjoy beers from Fairport Brauhaus, Fairport Brewing Company and Triphammer Bierwerks during a private, virtual tasting hosted by the New York State Brewers Association. Visit bit.ly/2XEzBvR to register.

JAN. 23-30

Follow Me Taiji: 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturdays and 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 23-30 via Zoom. Donations appreciated. Free. Email taichieasyjean@gmail.com to register, or visit the-business-of-mindfulness.com or facebook.com/TheBusinessofMindfulness for information.

JAN. 24

William Warfield Scholarship Benefit Concert: 4 p.m. Jan. 24. This virtual concert features scholarship winner Jazmine Saunders, Eastman alumna Julia Bullock, Thomas Warfield and the Garth Fagan Dance Company. $10. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre or williamwarfield.org for information.

JAN. 25

Irondequoit Planning Board: 7 p.m. Jan. 25 via Channel 1303 or Facebook Live. Email comments to mnichols@irondequoit.org or visit irondequoit.org for information.

JAN. 26

Board of Education: 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Churchville-Chili Central School District, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville. Masks and social distancing required. Use Entrance 24.

JAN. 27

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

JAN. 28-31

Song Cycle Festival: Jan. 28-31. ROCopera is reimagining the standard of Art Song performance by creating visual narratives with the composers' works. $10-$35. Visit rocopera.org for information.

JAN. 30

Drive-thru diaper distribution: noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 30, 300 Helendale St., Rochester. Hosted by the Junior League of Rochester Diaper Bank. Diaper sizes newborn to 6 will be available. Children or a car seat must be present. Registration requested. Visit jlroch.org/diaper-bank for information.