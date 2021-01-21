VIC 1/22 LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Crafternoon!: 3 p.m. Jan. 26, 28. Join Miss Jenny for virtual arts and crafts for tweens. Grab-and-go bag of supplies provided. Registration required.

Dot Painting Class (Stone Mandala): 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Learn the versatile dot painting technique, which can be meditative once learned.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook Live.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.