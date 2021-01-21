MC2 1/21 LIBRARY NOTES

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21. This month’s book is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See, led by Judie Marinucci. Registration required.

Science Saturday (virtual): Jan. 23. For grades K-5. Miss Katy will present a short science project that can be done at home. Supply pickup: Jan. 23-29. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 24 via Facebook.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom. For grades 3-5. Registration required.

Highlights of the Hudson Valley (virtual): 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Lisa Wemett and Terry Mulee have explored both the Upper and Lower Hudson Valley, from the homes of the artists that established the Hudson River School to today’s contemporary art centers. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years). Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.