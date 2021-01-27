ALL 1/28 ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

JAN. 28

Public meeting: noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 28. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Monroe County Department of Public Health will discuss efforts to restore natural resources and propose removing the Degradation of Fish and Wildlife Populations Beneficial Use Impairment from the Rochester Embayment Area of Concern. Visit on.ny.gov/3srlcS8 to attend.

Monroe County Planning Board: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 via YouTube. Visit bit.ly/2KB8Aqq for information.

JAN. 28-31

“Along the Way”: through Jan. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. American artist Marcella Gillenwater reflects on a journey that can take many paths as we move “along the way.” Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

Song Cycle Festival: Jan. 28-31. ROCopera is reimagining the standard of Art Song performance by creating visual narratives with the composers' works. $10-$35. Visit rocopera.org for information.

JAN. 28-FEB. 6

30th Annual Members Exhibition: through Feb. 6, Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave., Rochester. Visit rochestercontemporary.org for information.

JAN. 28-FEB. 21

“Mindbending Digital Art”: through Feb. 21, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Dennis Adams’ work merges photography and digital art to colorfully alter and/or add elements to a photograph, creating images about things he thinks about, feels, imagines or has experienced. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

JAN. 30

Follow Me Taiji: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 30 via Zoom. Donations appreciated. Free. Email taichieasyjean@gmail.com to register, or visit the-business-of-mindfulness.com or facebook.com/TheBusinessofMindfulness for information.

Drive-thru diaper distribution: noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 30, 300 Helendale St., Rochester. Hosted by the Junior League of Rochester Diaper Bank. Diaper sizes newborn to 6 will be available. Children or a car seat must be present. Registration requested. Visit jlroch.org/diaper-bank for information.

FEB. 1

Registration ends for “Sensational Seasonal Cooking” (2 p.m. Feb. 3): Chef Ethan Drake will demonstrate how to prepare a heart-healthy menu for Valentine’s Day, including avocado chimichurri steak, grilled asparagus and chocolate-covered strawberries. Email rjaffarian@seniorlifestyle.com to register by Feb. 1.

FEB. 1-28

“Chenille”: Feb. 1-28, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Ciniglia, raupe, hakaha, oruga or roype, a caterpillar by any other name … by contemporary artist Linda Kall. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

FEB. 2

“Ask the Audiologist”: noon Feb. 2 via Zoom. Gregory Horton will host a Q&A session about hearing loss. Closed captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Tuesdays with BOA: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 via Zoom. Deborah Paredez will read poems from “Year of the Dog: Poems.” Free. Visit wab.org to register.

FEB. 2-23

Rediscovering the Lost Tradition of Letter Writing: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 2-23 via Facebook. Learn how letters keep us connected, learn more about our lives and share ourselves in meaningful ways. Speakers: Sonja Livingston (Feb. 2), Cornelius Eady (Feb. 9), Sandra Spanier (Feb. 16) and Lauren Groff (Feb. 23). Free. Registration required. Visit bit.ly/2Y3TpJr to register.

FEB. 3

Pittsford Board of Trustees budget meeting: 4 p.m. Feb. 3. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

FEB. 4

“Roots & Wings”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Folk musician John McCutcheon is a master instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, storyteller, activist and author with a catalog of ballads, historical songs, children’s songs, love songs, topical satire, instrumentals and symphonic work. $20. Visit goldenlink.org for information.

Visiting Author Series: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 via Zoom. Maggie Smith will read from “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity and Change.” Free. Visit wab.org to register.

FEB. 6

Pittsford Rotary food drive: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6, Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave., Pittsford. Drop off canned and packaged goods for the Pittsford Food Cupboard and Children Awaiting Parents Closet. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.