VIC 1/29 BULLETIN BOARD

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

FEB. 3

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

FEB. 13

Guided hike: 9 a.m. Feb. 13, Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road, Pittsford. This two- to three-hour hike will cover 5-6 miles of terrain varying from flat to hilly. Traction devices or snowshoes may be needed. Meet in the parking lot on the south side of Woolston Road, just west of Corduroy Road. Visit meetup.com/Victor-Hiking-Trails-Meetup to register.