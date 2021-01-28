MC3 1/28 LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Online Video Premiere: 11 a.m. Feb. 1 via YouTube Premier. History author Michael Keane explores the Orphan Train Movement after the Civil War with “Abandoned: The Untold Story of the Orphan Trains.” Call 585-784-5300 or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Read to Lily: noon Feb. 3 and 4 p.m. Feb. 4 via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to a story. Call to register with a librarian.

“Olmstead and Rochester Parks”: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom. Master Gardener Bob Beabout explores the life and accomplishments of Frederick Law Olmsted. Call 585-784-5300 or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Books Sandwiched In: noon Feb. 4. Jeffrey Koch will review “The Splendid and the Vile” by Eric Larson in a video posted on the library website.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. Feb. 4 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Curbside Crafts and Activities: Feb. 5. Activities available at the curbside pickup table.

Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. Feb. 6 via Facebook. Children’s librarians will read a story in honor of Take Your Child to the Library Day. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Ongoing

Alice B. Wilson Literary Awards Contest: through 5 p.m. Feb. 15. For grades 6-12. Monetary prizes will be awarded in poetry, fiction and nonfiction categories. Rules available online.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Make a Library Ornament: through Feb. 6. Pick up a clear plastic ornament at the curbside pickup table; decorate it to show off a favorite book, character or what you enjoy about BML; and hang it on the tree at the entrance to the Children’s Literary Garden.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Henrietta Public Library will host the following programs.

Board of Trustees: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Face coverings required.

Call 585-359-7092 for information.