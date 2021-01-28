MC1 1/28 LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. Jan. 28 via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Adult Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 3. This month’s book is “Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppel. Copies are available; call for curbside pick-up service. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Call or go online to request items.

Registration open for Teen Subscription Boxes: For ages 13-18. Each box comes with a book, snacks and other surprises. Registration required. Free.

Schedule a Storytime: Go to the kids page on the website and request a Zoom storytime.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk: New stories every few months.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

LinkedIn Networking and Job Searching: 6 p.m. Jan. 28 via Zoom. Learn how to create a profile that recruiters will quickly find and contact you for an open position. This class also touches on searching for jobs through Indeed and other websites. Registration required.

Defeating Your Debt: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom. Covering strategies for negotiating interest rates, negotiating settlements and developing repayment plans, this class empowers consumers to take charge of their debt and work toward a debt-free lifestyle. Registration required.

Stop Fake News: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6 via Zoom. Miranda Stefano, librarian and information specialist, to discuss the science of misinformation, and how to act intentionally when sharing information online and with others. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.