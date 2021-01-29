VIC 1/29 LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Cooking with Jamie: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Jamie Hall will show the versatile, creative aspects of quick breads, including vegan and gluten-free options.

Audrey Munson — Unknown Rochester Native in NYC Statuary: 7 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.