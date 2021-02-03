2/4 ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

FEB. 4

Chili Traffic and Safety Committee: 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Visit townofchili.org for information.

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 via Zoom. Megan Meyer will present “The New American Garden.” Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.

“Roots & Wings”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Folk musician John McCutcheon is a master instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, storyteller, activist and author with a catalog of ballads, historical songs, children’s songs, love songs, topical satire, instrumentals and symphonic work. $20. Visit goldenlink.org for information.

Visiting Author Series: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 via Zoom. Maggie Smith will read from “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity and Change.” Free. Visit wab.org to register.

FEB. 4-6

30th Annual Members Exhibition: through Feb. 6, Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave., Rochester. Visit rochestercontemporary.org for information.

FEB. 4-21

“Mindbending Digital Art”: through Feb. 21, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Dennis Adams’ work merges photography and digital art to colorfully alter and/or add elements to a photograph, creating images about things he thinks about, feels, imagines or has experienced. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

FEB. 4-28

“Chenille”: through Feb. 28, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Ciniglia, raupe, hakaha, oruga or roype, a caterpillar by any other name … by contemporary artist Linda Kall. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

FEB. 6

Pittsford Rotary food drive: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6, Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave., Pittsford. Drop off canned and packaged goods for the Pittsford Food Cupboard and Children Awaiting Parents Closet. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.

FEB. 8

Pittsford Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Chili Historic Preservation Board: 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Visit townofchili.org for information.

FEB. 9

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 a.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom. New or experienced hearing aid users can share their journeys and questions. Closed captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Chili Architectural Advisory Board: 6 p.m. Feb. 9. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Chili Planning Board: 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Visit townofchili.org for information.

FEB. 9-23

Rediscovering the Lost Tradition of Letter Writing: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 9-23 via Facebook. Learn how letters keep us connected, learn more about our lives and share ourselves in meaningful ways. Speakers: Cornelius Eady (Feb. 9), Sandra Spanier (Feb. 16) and Lauren Groff (Feb. 23). Free. Registration required. Visit bit.ly/2Y3TpJr to register.

FEB. 10

Zoom meeting with Embrace Your Sisters: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10. Hosted by the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce. EYS is a community-based, short-term financial resource for those going through breast cancer treatment. Free. Visit fairportperintonchamber.org to register.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

Chili Town Board: 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Visit townofchili.org for information.

FEB. 11

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. Chris Lajewski will present “Bird-Friendly Backyards.” Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.

FEB. 13

Bottle and can fundraising drive: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 13, St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Scout Troop 37 BSA will collect returnable bottles and cans to fund its activities.