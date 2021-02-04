VIC 2/5 BULLETIN BOARD

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

FEB. 8

Live from Jamaica: 1 p.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom. Learn about the Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort in Montego Bay with travel agent Jackie Mertens and Ashley Dancoe. Registration required. Free. For information: jmertens.dreamvacations.com or 585-433-5700.

FEB. 13

Guided hike: 9 a.m. Feb. 13, Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road, Pittsford. This two- to three-hour hike will cover 5-6 miles of terrain varying from flat to hilly. Traction devices or snowshoes may be needed. Meet in the parking lot on the south side of Woolston Road, just west of Corduroy Road. Visit meetup.com/Victor-Hiking-Trails-Meetup to register.