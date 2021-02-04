VIC 2/5 LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Winter Birdwatching with Lon Myers: 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Learn about our local avian neighbors and get ready to help with the Great Backyard Bird Count (Feb. 12-15).

Audrey Munson — Unknown Rochester Native in NYC Statuary: 7 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom.

The Borders of Our Minds: 6 p.m. Feb. 10. Join historian and journalist David Mould on a journey to borders real and imagined, as well as physical, economic, social and mental.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.