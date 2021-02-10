MC2 2/11 LIBRARY NOTES

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Science Saturday (virtual): Feb. 13. For grades K-5. Miss Katy will present a short science project that can be done at home. Supply pickup: Feb. 13-19. Registration required.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom. For grades 3-5. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years). Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.