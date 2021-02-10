MC3 2/11 LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

“Understanding Cholesterol”: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. Learn about common misconceptions of cholesterol and how it affects your heart health. Call 585-784-5300 or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 and noon Feb. 17 via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to a story. Call to register with a librarian.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Curbside Crafts and Activities: Feb. 12. Activities available at the curbside pickup table.

“The Best Things in Life Are Free”: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 via Zoom. Survey various programs that can enrich your life. Call 585-784-5300 or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Break Week is Maker Week: Feb. 15-19. Each day will feature themed make-and-take activities at the curbside pickup table. Themes: Masquerade Monday, Tangram Tuesday, What’s Up Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and Fractal Friday.

Book Discussion Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Come prepared to discuss “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. Call 585-784-5300 or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. Feb. 17 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Ongoing

Alice B. Wilson Literary Awards Contest: through 5 p.m. Feb. 15. For grades 6-12. Monetary prizes will be awarded in poetry, fiction and nonfiction categories. Rules available online.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.