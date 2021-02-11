VIC 2/12 BULLETIN BOARD

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

FEB. 13

Guided hike: 9 a.m. Feb. 13, Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road, Pittsford. This two- to three-hour hike will cover 5-6 miles of terrain varying from flat to hilly. Traction devices or snowshoes may be needed. Meet in the parking lot on the south side of Woolston Road, just west of Corduroy Road. Visit meetup.com/Victor-Hiking-Trails-Meetup to register.

FEB. 19

Jason Dorofy exhibit opening: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. The local illustrator infuses humor and camp into images of pop culture references, political cartoons and children’s illustrations. His exhibit is on display Feb. 25-April 11. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.

FEB. 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.