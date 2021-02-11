VIC 2/12 LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Intro to Playing MahJongg Online: 2 p.m. Feb. 15. For people who already know how to play the game and want to play others during this time of staying home via realmahjongg.com.

Upcycled Paper Crafts: 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Learn how to make envelopes from calendar photos and gift bags from leftover wallpaper or other patterned papers.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.