ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

FEB. 18

ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. Presented by the Technology Team from the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Closed captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. Janet Allen will present “Creating a Landscape for Pollinators and Other Insects.” Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.

Jorell Williams’ virtual recital: 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Presented by Finger Lakes Opera. Visit facebook.com/FingerLakesOpera or youtube.com/fingerlakesopera for information.

FEB. 18-21

“I-Town Adventure Game”: through Feb. 21. An outdoor scavenger hunt organized by Drug Free Irondequoit. Clues are hidden throughout the town, with each site having a QR code that provides the next clue. Visit dfitogether.org for the first clue.

“Mindbending Digital Art”: through Feb. 21, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Dennis Adams’ work merges photography and digital art to colorfully alter and/or add elements to a photograph, creating images about things he thinks about, feels, imagines or has experienced. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

FEB. 18-25

“Jobs Kitchen Lunch Bites”: noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 18-25. This virtual series for small business owners features speakers Jesse Hughson and Gilberto Vargas on Feb. 18, and Rosa Marie Curtis and Assunta Wilson on Feb. 25. Free. Visit venturejobs.org to register.

FEB. 18-28

“Chenille”: through Feb. 28, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Ciniglia, raupe, hakaha, oruga or roype, a caterpillar by any other name … by contemporary artist Linda Kall. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

FEB. 19-APRIL 2

Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19-April 2, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece. Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. No substitutions. Takeout only. $12.50. For information: 585-392-3307, 585-227-5734.

FEB. 21

Faculty Artist Series: 3 p.m. Feb. 21. The virtual program consists of early work by Gustav Mahler, the Piano Quartet in A Minor and the Piano Quartet in A Major, Op. 26, by Johannes Brahms. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.

FEB. 22

Perinton Zoning Board of Appeals: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 via StarLeaf. Visit perinton.org for information.

FEB. 23

Rediscovering the Lost Tradition of Letter Writing: 5 p.m. Feb. 23 via Facebook. Learn how letters keep us connected, learn more about our lives and share ourselves in meaningful ways. Speaker: Lauren Groff. Free. Registration required. Visit bit.ly/2Y3TpJr to register.

Board of Fire Commissioners: 6 p.m. Feb. 23, North Greece Fire District, 645 N. Greece Road, Greece. Visit northgreecefd.com for information.

Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport.

Board of Education: 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Churchville-Chili Central School District, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville.

Chili Zoning Board of Appeals: 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Visit townofchili.org for information.

FEB. 24

Pittsford Board of Trustees budget meeting: 4 p.m. Feb. 24. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

FEB. 25

“Available Resources for Business”: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Presented by Virginia Smith, Rochester branch manager, U.S. Small Business Administration. Free for Greece Chamber members, $25 for nonmembers. Visit greecechamber.org to register.

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Margot Fass will present “First Frogs in Our Own Backyard.” Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.

Kearstin Piper Brown’s virtual recital: 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Presented by Finger Lakes Opera. Visit facebook.com/FingerLakesOpera or youtube.com/fingerlakesopera for information.

FEB. 26

“The Changemakers” Book Club: 6 p.m. Feb. 26. This month’s book is “Collard Green Curves: A Fat Girl’s Journey from Childhood Obesity to Healthy Living” by Theresa Lou Bowick. Visit rmsc.org to register.

“Adventures in Creative Living”: 8 p.m. Feb. 26. PUSH co-founders/directors Heather and Darren Stevenson will discuss their physical theater company’s creative process and its applications for real life. Q&A to follow. $20. Visit pushtheatre.org/donate to register.

FEB. 27

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 via Facebook. Fivebyfive will perform “Twenty Answers” before a conversation with composer Pamela Z. Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.