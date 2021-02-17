LIBRARY NOTES

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming program.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 via Zoom. This month’s book is “The Child in Time” by Ian McEwan. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Story & Crafty Fun Day (virtual): Feb. 24. For grades K-4. Mrs. Carpenter will present a story and demonstrate a related craft. Supply pickup: Feb. 24-27. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years). Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.