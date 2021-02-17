LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Marvelous Microgreens: 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County. This talk covers microgreens, their benefits and the growing process. Registration required.

4-H — “The Science of Snow”: 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Children will have fun doing hands-on, snow-themed science experiments, and learn all about this winter weather phenomenon. Registration required.

YA Forever Book Club: 7 p.m. Feb. 22. For adults who still love young adult literature. This month’s book is “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas. Registration required.

Stories and a Craft: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25. For all ages. Join us for a storytime and craft about penguins. Supplies available at the library. Registration required.

Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. Feb. 25 via Facebook.

Learn to Crochet: 3 p.m. Feb. 28. For ages 16 and older. Learn the basics of crocheting. Call for curbside pickup for a crochet hook at yarn. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Call or go online to request items.

Registration open for Teen Subscription Boxes: For ages 13-18. Each box comes with a book, snacks and other surprises. Registration required. Free.

Stories for You: Go to the kids page on the website and request a Zoom story time.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk: New stories every few months.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Interview Preparation: 6 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. This interactive class focuses on ways to make a lasting and stand out impression during interviews. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.