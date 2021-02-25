To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

FEB. 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 4

Jason Dorofy exhibit opening: 5 to 7 p.m. March 4, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. The local illustrator infuses humor and camp into images of pop culture references, political cartoons and children’s illustrations. His exhibit is on display through April 11. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.