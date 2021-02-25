ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

FEB. 25

“Available Resources for Business”: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Presented by Virginia Smith, Rochester branch manager, U.S. Small Business Administration. Free for Greece Chamber members, $25 for nonmembers. Visit greecechamber.org to register.

“Jobs Kitchen Lunch Bites”: noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 25. This virtual series for small business owners features speakers Rosa Marie Curtis and Assunta Wilson. Free. Visit venturejobs.org to register.

Monroe County Planning Board: 3 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/2YzMHLr to register.

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Margot Fass will present “First Frogs in Our Own Backyard.” Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.

“Voter Suppression, Inequity and Racism”: 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. Carol Anderson will trace the evolution of voter suppression tactics used to disenfranchise generations of African Americans and disable true democracy. Free. Visit bit.ly/3dtbIAy to register.

Kearstin Piper Brown’s virtual recital: 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Presented by Finger Lakes Opera. Visit facebook.com/FingerLakesOpera or youtube.com/fingerlakesopera for information.

FEB. 25-28

“Chenille”: through Feb. 28, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Ciniglia, raupe, hakaha, oruga or roype, a caterpillar by any other name … by contemporary artist Linda Kall. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

FEB. 26

“The Changemakers” Book Club: 6 p.m. Feb. 26. This month’s book is “Collard Green Curves: A Fat Girl’s Journey from Childhood Obesity to Healthy Living” by Theresa Lou Bowick. Visit rmsc.org to register.

“Adventures in Creative Living”: 8 p.m. Feb. 26. PUSH co-founders/directors Heather and Darren Stevenson will discuss their physical theater company’s creative process and its applications for real life. Q&A to follow. $20. Visit pushtheatre.org/donate to register.

FEB. 26-28

“Game of Tiaras”: 7 p.m. Feb. 26-28. Presented virtually by the Hilton High School Drama Club. Tragedy and comedy ensue when a king decides to split his empire among his three daughters: Cinderella, Belle and the Snow Queen. $10. Visit showtix4u.com/#streaming for information.

FEB. 26-APRIL 2

Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays through April 2, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece. Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. No substitutions. Takeout only. $12.50. For information: 585-392-3307, 585-227-5734.

FEB. 27

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 via Facebook. Fivebyfive will perform “Twenty Answers” before a conversation with composer Pamela Z. Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.

MARCH 1

Chili Conservation Board: 7 p.m. March 1. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MARCH 1-31

“Directors Choice”: March 1-31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. A collection of diverse creativity by Lee, Salas, Gillenwater, Mae and Cole. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MARCH 2

Chili Drainage Committee: 7 p.m. March 2. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MARCH 3

Pittsford Board of Trustees budget meeting: 4 p.m. March 3. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

MARCH 4

Chili Traffic & Safety Committee: 7 p.m. March 4. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MARCH 5-MAY 8

“Last Year on Earth”: March 5-May 8, Rochester Contemporary Art Center, 137 East Ave., Rochester. Visit rochestercontemporary.org for information.