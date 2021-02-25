SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.  

Tit for Tat Exchanges: 6 p.m. March 4. Tim Smith and his wife, Deb, share a compilation of the best of their weekly newspaper features. 

“Local Artist Exhibit and Auction”: through March 12. View more than 50 pieces of art inspired by the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes region. Proceeds benefit the library. 

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages. 

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required. 

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate. 

Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. 

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information. 