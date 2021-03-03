LIBRARY NOTES

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Jackbox Games: 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 5 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Drop in to play or be a part of the audience. Games include “Trivia Murder Party” and “Guesspionage.” Registration required.

Science Saturday (virtual): March 6. For grades K-5. Miss Katy will present a short science project that can be done at home. Supply pickup: March 6-12. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. March 7 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc.

Exploring Mars: 3 to 4 p.m. March 9. Steve Fentress, director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium, will capture the past, present and future of humanity’s fascination with the “Red Planet.” Registration required.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. March 10 via Zoom. For grades K-2. Registration required.

Peeps Diorama Contest: March 11-April 2. For young adults. Style your marshmallow peeps in a fun scene. Awards given in three categories: funniest, most timely and best use of recycled materials. Supply kits available starting March 25. Limited to 15 participants. Email photo, title and details to lyla.grills@libraryweb.org by April 2.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.