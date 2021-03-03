LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. March 4, 11 via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. March 4, 11 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Curbside Crafts and Activities: March 5, 12. Activities available at the curbside pickup table while supplies last.

Registration ends for Zoom Practice SAT with Chariot Learning (10 a.m. March 6): For grades 9-12. Take an official practice SAT under the guidance of an expert proctor. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register by 1 p.m. March 5.

Bilingual Chinese-English Storytime: 10 a.m. March 7. For all ages with a caregiver. Enjoy a bilingual storytime in Mandarin and English.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. March 10 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Read to Lily: noon March 10 via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Laughter Yoga: 2 to 3 p.m. March 11 via Zoom. For adults. This technique follows a series of simple, yet structured, laughter and yoga breathing techniques, combined with simple stretching. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Ganondagan State Historic Site Virtual Tour: 2:15 to 3 p.m. March 12 via Zoom. For all ages. Take a 45-minute guided, virtual tour with one of Ganondagan's interpretive staff members. Get an up-close look at some of the historical reproductions and take a tour in the gallery. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Ongoing

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.