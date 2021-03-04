LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Adult Painting Night: 7:30 p.m. March 4. For ages 18 and older. Join us as we create a springy acrylic painting. Registration required.

Life in the Past Lane: 7 p.m. March 8. Join Lisa Wemett and Terry Mulee as we take a road trip along the highways of New York state, where history is always around the bend. Registration required.

Creative Writing Club: 6:30 p.m. March 10. Instructional content will be offered in each session, but the main focus is on hearing and critiquing each other’s writing products. Registration required.

Stories and a Craft: 10:30 a.m. March 11. For all ages. Join us for a story time about Mo Willems’ “Pigeon” series and do a craft. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: Call or go online to request items.

Stories for You: Sign up for a one-on-one story time with a children’s librarian via Zoom. Registration required.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Baby Story Time: All of Miss Hannah’s rhyming songs are available on YouTube (bit.ly/30RWfU9).

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at (585) 247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

StoryWalk: New stories every few months.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens & Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Fairy Tale Friday: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Sing along with Mary Jo and listen to stories.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

New York’s Holy History: 1 p.m. March 12 via Zoom. Jack Kowiak will cover religious movements and denominations that were founded in western New York, as well as local historical figures and events of the 19th century that went on to influence the nation and world. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.