BULLETIN BOARD

Monroe County Post

Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

MARCH 7

Travel Trivia Night: 7 p.m. March 7 via Zoom. Answer questions about various vacation destinations around the world. Call 585-433-5700 or visit jmgetaways.com to register.

MARCH 10

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4:45 p.m. March 10, St. Dominic’s Parish Center, 97 W. Main St., Shortsville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. March 11, Farmington United Methodist Church, 5925 County Road 41, Farmington. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 12, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 13

Victor Hiking Trails guided hike: 9 a.m. March 13, Webster Park, 255 Holt Road, Webster. The two- to three-hour hike will travel 5 to 6 miles over flat and hilly terrain. Traction devices or snowshoes may be needed. Meet in the parking lot at East Lake Road and Holt Road. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.