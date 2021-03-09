ALL 2/11 ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

FEB. 11

Monroe County Planning Board: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/2YzMHLr to register.

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 via Zoom. Chris Lajewski will present “Bird-Friendly Backyards.” Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.

“Visual Music 3.0”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. The Beal Institute will present “An Evening of World-Premiere Film and Music Collaborations.” Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.

FEB. 11-21

“Mindbending Digital Art”: through Feb. 21, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Dennis Adams’ work merges photography and digital art to colorfully alter and/or add elements to a photograph, creating images about things he thinks about, feels, imagines or has experienced. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

FEB. 11-28

“Chenille”: through Feb. 28, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Ciniglia, raupe, hakaha, oruga or roype, a caterpillar by any other name … by contemporary artist Linda Kall. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

FEB. 13

Bottle and can fundraising drive: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 13, St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Scout Troop 37 BSA will collect returnable bottles and cans to fund its activities.

FEB. 14

Virtual Valentine’s Day Concert: 7 p.m. Feb. 14. A program of romantic favorites presented by the Greece Performing Arts Society. Donations accepted online. Free. Visit facebook.com/greeceperformingarts or greeceperformingarts.org for information.

FEB. 15

Registration ends for “Mushroom Monday” (5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22): via Zoom. For ages 5-12. Explore the basic life cycle, uses of and ways to grow mushrooms. Kids ages 5-7 need an adult present. $25. Visit bit.ly/35u8mbC to register by Feb. 15.

FEB. 16

“Speechreading 101”: noon to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Learn basic basic considerations and skills of improved comprehension for one-on-one conversations. Second session held on March 16. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

“Maximizing Cochlear Implant Success”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Hosted by the Cochlear Implant Group of Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Learn how to get the most out of a cochlear implant. Free. Email cochlearimplantgroup@gmail.com to register.

FEB. 16-23

Rediscovering the Lost Tradition of Letter Writing: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 16-23 via Facebook. Learn how letters keep us connected, learn more about our lives and share ourselves in meaningful ways. Speakers: Sandra Spanier (Feb. 16) and Lauren Groff (Feb. 23). Free. Registration required. Visit bit.ly/2Y3TpJr to register.

FEB. 17

Pittsford Board of Trustees budget meeting: 4 p.m. Feb. 17. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 via StarLeaf. Visit perinton.org for information.

FEB. 18

ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. Presented by the Technology Team from the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Closed captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. Janet Allen will present “Creating a Landscape for Pollinators and Other Insects.” Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.

Jorell Williams’ virtual recital: 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Presented by Finger Lakes Opera. Visit facebook.com/FingerLakesOpera or youtube.com/fingerlakesopera for information.

FEB. 18-25

“Jobs Kitchen Lunch Bites”: noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 18-25. This virtual series for small business owners features speakers Jesse Hughson and Gilberto Vargas on Feb. 18, and Rosa Marie Curtis and Assunta Wilson on Feb. 25. Free. Visit venturejobs.org to register.

FEB. 19-APRIL 2

Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19-April 2, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece. Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. No substitutions. Takeout only. $12.50. For information: 585-392-3307, 585-227-5734.