LIBRARY NOTES

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming program.

Media and Entertainment: 6 to 7 p.m. March 18 via Zoom. This lesson focuses on different media and entertainment apps, including Spotify, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Irish Dance: March 17. For ages 3 and younger, and families. Enjoy a dance demonstration by two students from Jamieson Irish Dance, followed by a discussion of their wardrobes, hair and other facts. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group: 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 18. This month’s selection is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, led by Carolyn Smith. Copies available at the circulation desk or via curbside pickup. Registration required.

Jackbox Games: 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 19 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Drop in to play or be a part of the audience. Games include “Trivia Murder Party” and “Guesspionage.” Registration required.

Ongoing

Peeps Diorama Contest: through April 2. For young adults. Style your marshmallow peeps in a fun scene. Awards given in three categories: funniest, most timely and best use of recycled materials. Supply kits available starting March 25. Limited to 15 participants. Email photo, title and details to lyla.grills@libraryweb.org by April 2.

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years). Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.