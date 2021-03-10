ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

MARCH 11

Monroe County Planning Board: 3 p.m. March 11 via Zoom. Visit monroecounty.gov to register.

MARCH 11-31

“Directors Choice”: through March 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. A collection of diverse creativity by Lee, Salas, Gillenwater, Mae and Cole. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MARCH 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. March 12, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 12-APRIL 2

Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays through April 2, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece. Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. No substitutions. Takeout only. $12.50. For information: 585-392-3307, 585-227-5734.

MARCH 14

“St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Concert”: 7 p.m. March 14. A collection of Irish favorites presented by the Greece Performing Arts Society. Free. Visit greeceperformingarts.org or facebook.com/greeceperformingarts for information.

MARCH 15

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on March 15, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. March 15 via Zoom. Paula Blackburn and Susan Swanton will discuss how local library services have evolved. Visit gateshistory.org to register.

MARCH 16

Chili Parks & Recreation Committee: 6 p.m. March 16. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Fairport Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. March 16, Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport.

MARCH 17

Pittsford Board of Trustees budget meeting: 4 p.m. March 17. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Chili Town Board: 7 p.m. March 17. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. March 17 via StarLeaf. Visit perinton.org for information.

MARCH 19-22

“Celestial Sounds”: 7:30 p.m. March 19 to 10 p.m. March 22. Go on a galactic journey with the Salaff Quartet paired with scenes created in the Strasenburgh Planetarium’s Star Theater. Free. Visit chambermusicrochester.org/concerts for information.

MARCH 20

Spring into Action food drive: 10 a.m. to noon March 20, First Baptist Church of Penfield, 1862 Penfield Road, Penfield. The Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf needs applesauce cups, boxed cereals, canned pasta, canned soups, cheese/crackers, fruit cups, granola bars and oatmeal packets. Visit fbpenfield.org for information.

MARCH 20-21

“Only Art Held Me”: 4 p.m. March 20-21. The Ying Quartet performs selections from the Beethoven String Quartet cycle. Programs: Op. 95 “Serioso” and Op. 59, No. 3 (March 20), and Op. 130 with the Grosse Fuge (March 21). Visit chq.org/assembly for information.