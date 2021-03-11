LIBRARY NOTES
Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.
“Local Artist Exhibit and Auction”: through March 12. View more than 50 pieces of art inspired by the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes region. Proceeds benefit the library.
Cooking with Jamie: 6 p.m. March 16. Learn how to make a chocolate stout cake with Irish creme frosting.
Crafternoon for Teens: 3 p.m. March 23, 28.
Ongoing
Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.
Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.
Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.
Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.