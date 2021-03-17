Bivona Child Advocacy Center to televise gala

“Hope Rising,” Bivona Child Advocacy Center’s annual gala, will air from 7 to 8 p.m. April 9 on WHAM-TV.

Viewers will learn about Bivona’s programs and services, and take a tour of the building at 1 Mount Hope Ave. The program will feature members of the multidisciplinary team, as well as stories from survivors of child abuse and their loved ones.

Dinner tickets are available for $100, and include a take-home dinner, dessert, Bivona merchandise and entry into a drawing to win tickets to the agency’s fall fundraiser, Cheers for Children. Tickets also give attendees access to a silent auction via mobile bidding.

Dinners can be picked up from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Historic German House, 314 Gregory St., Rochester. Attendees can participate in a wine pull, view silent auction items and enjoy a complimentary tasting.

Call 585-935-7838, email events@bivonacac.org or visit bivonacac.org/gala for information.