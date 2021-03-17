LIBRARY NOTES

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Media and Entertainment: 6 to 7 p.m. March 18 via Zoom. This lesson focuses on different media and entertainment apps, including Spotify, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus. Registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 to 8 p.m. March 24 via Zoom. Dan Poffenberger will help attendees utilize online resources to research their family trees across the pond with “Beginning Your U.K. Family History.” Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Book Discussion Group: 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 18. This month’s selection is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, led by Carolyn Smith. Copies available at the circulation desk or via curbside pickup. Registration required.

Jackbox Games: 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 19 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Drop in to play or be a part of the audience. Games include “Trivia Murder Party” and “Guesspionage.” Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. March 21 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc.

COBRA, Exchange, Medicare?: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 22. Discover your health insurance options during this presentation by Penfield Business Chamber members Vicki James and Terry James, of Health Insurance EASY! Registration required.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. March 24 via Zoom. For grades 3-5. Registration required.

Surviving the 2020 Election: 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 25. Discuss the 2020 elections and the events leading up to Jan. 20 and Joe Biden taking office. Registration required.

Science Saturday (virtual): March 27. For grades K-5. Miss Katy will present a short science project that can be done at home. Supply pickup: March 27-April 2. Registration required.

Ongoing

Peeps Diorama Contest: through April 2. For young adults. Style your marshmallow peeps in a fun scene. Awards given in three categories: funniest, most timely and best use of recycled materials. Supply kits available starting March 25. Limited to 15 participants. Email photo, title and details to lyla.grills@libraryweb.org by April 2.

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years). Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.