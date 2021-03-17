LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. March 18, 25 via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. March 18, 25 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Curbside Crafts and Activities: March 19. Activities available at the curbside pickup table while supplies last.

Bilingual Chinese-English Storytime: 10 a.m. March 21. For all ages with a caregiver. Enjoy a bilingual storytime in Mandarin and English.

Teen Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Teens will discuss “Punching the Air” by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. March 24 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Read to Lily: noon March 24 via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Bees! with Seaway Trail Honey: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 25 via Zoom. Pat Bono will talk about how a beekeeper manages their bees to harvest the honey, and how everyone can help bees and what type of plants feed them. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Ongoing

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.