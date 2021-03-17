LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Crafternoon for Teens: 3 p.m. March 23, 26. Grab-and-go bags of supplies provided, if needed.

Australia Travelogue with Joy Underhill: 7 p.m. March 25. Go on a photographic journey of Underhill’s three-week trip to Australia.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.