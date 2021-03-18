Monroe County Post

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

MARCH 19

Lunchtime Concert Series: 12:15 p.m. March 19, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. ROCeltic will celebrate Irish heritage through music and dance. Zoom option available. For information: 585-398-0220, vanessa@cobblestoneartscenter.com.

MARCH 20

Registration ends for Senior Corned Beef Dinner (1 to 4 p.m. March 27): St. Patrick’s Church, 115 Maple Ave., Victor. Provided by the Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor to area senior citizens. Masks required for the drive-thru event. Registration required by March 20. Free. For information: 585-727-6128.

MARCH 20-21

“Mason Bees for Backyards and Gardeners”: 2 p.m. March 20 and 4 p.m. March 21 via Zoom. For ages 12 and older. Each session includes a lecture, nesting material displays, a Q&A session and a harvesting demo. $1. Visit historicvalentownmuseum.org to register.

MARCH 24

“COVID-19 in Ontario County”: noon March 24. Mary Beer, director of Ontario County Public Health, and Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of UR Medicine Thompson Health, will answer questions about COVID-19 and give local updates. Free. Visit business.canandaiguachamber.com/events to register.

MARCH 25

Order deadline for Flower Pot Fundraiser: March 25. The Victor Garden Club is selling 11-inch flower pots filled with purple and pink Supertunia, verbena and angelonia. Orders can be picked up on May 27. $20. Email victorgardenclubny2@gmail.com for information.

Hike, Bike & Brew: 5 to 9 p.m. March 25, HighPoint, 200 High Point Drive, Victor. This hike and bike tour of Victor trails includes craft beers and local vendors. Masks required.

APRIL 7

Virtual Travel Event: 7 p.m. April 7. Jackie Mertens, of Dream Vacations, and Ashley Dancoe, of Beaches Resorts, will discuss the possible vacations at Beaches Resorts in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos. Free. For information: 585-433-5700, jmertens.dreamvacations.com.