ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

MARCH 18

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18, Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church, 48 S. Estate Drive, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 3 to 7 p.m. March 18, Churchville Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Washington St., Churchville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Monroe County Planning Board: 3 p.m. March 18 via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/2O4MBtN to register.

MARCH 18-31

“Directors Choice”: through March 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. A collection of diverse creativity by Lee, Salas, Gillenwater, Mae and Cole. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MARCH 19

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. March 19, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. March 19, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 19, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 19-22

“Celestial Sounds”: 7:30 p.m. March 19 to 10 p.m. March 22. Go on a galactic journey with the Salaff Quartet paired with scenes created in the Strasenburgh Planetarium’s Star Theater. Free. Visit chambermusicrochester.org/concerts for information.

MARCH 19-APRIL 2

Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays through April 2, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece. Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. No substitutions. Takeout only. $12.50. For information: 585-392-3307, 585-227-5734.

MARCH 20

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Spring into Action food drive: 10 a.m. to noon March 20, First Baptist Church of Penfield, 1862 Penfield Road, Penfield. The Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf needs applesauce cups, boxed cereals, canned pasta, canned soups, cheese/crackers, fruit cups, granola bars and oatmeal packets. Visit fbpenfield.org for information.

“Produced in New York”: 11 a.m. March 20, The Strong Museum, 1 Manhattan Square Drive, Rochester. For Monroe County 4-H members ages 5-19. Participate in a silent cooking demonstration with local ingredients. Virtual option available. Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu for information.

MARCH 20-21

“Only Art Held Me”: 4 p.m. March 20-21. The Ying Quartet performs selections from the Beethoven String Quartet cycle. Programs: Op. 95 “Serioso” and Op. 59, No. 3 (March 20), and Op. 130 with the Grosse Fuge (March 21). Visit chq.org/assembly for information.

MARCH 22

Perinton Zoning Board of Appeals: 7:30 p.m. March 22. Visit perinton.org for information.

MARCH 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23, Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St., Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. March 23, Glad Tidings Church, 1980 Culver Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 3 to 7 p.m. March 23, Fairport Elks Lodge 2396, 1066 Jackson Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

East Irondequoit Board of Education: 5:30 p.m. March 23. Visit eastiron.org for information.

Chili Zoning Board of Appeals: 7 p.m. March 23. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MARCH 24

American Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. March 24, East Rochester Village Hall, 317 Main St., East Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6:15 p.m. March 24, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. March 24, Clarkson Lodge, 3645 Lake Road, Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Pittsford Board of Trustees budget meeting: 4 p.m. March 24. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Healthy Living Expo: 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 24 via Zoom. For Monroe County 4-H members ages 12-18. Teens will learn how to practice daily healthy habits in their body and mind while continuing to navigate challenges related to the pandemic. Free. Visit bit.ly/38p2ORw to register.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. March 24. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

MARCH 25

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 25, Eagle Vale Golf Club, 4344 Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Women in Business”: 10 to 11 a.m. March 25. Presented by Virginia Smith, Rochester branch manager, U.S. Small Business Administration. Registration required. $25. For information: info@greecechamber.org, greecechamber.org.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. March 25, Jewish Community Center of Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Library Board: 6 p.m. March 25. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MARCH 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26, The Metropolitan, 1 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. March 26, Penfield Volunteer Emergency Ambulance, 1585 Jackson Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. March 26, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Changemakers Book Club: 6 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. Hosted by the Rochester Museum & Science Center. This session’s book is “Discovering Buried History: How Martha Matilda Harper’s Story was Brought to Life” by Jane Plitt. $15. Visit rmsc.org to register.

MARCH 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 27, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. March 27 via Facebook. Enjoy music written and adapted for virtual performances by Sungmin Shin and Sophie Stone. Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.