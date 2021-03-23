ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

MARCH 25

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 25, Eagle Vale Golf Club, 4344 Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Women in Business”: 10 to 11 a.m. March 25. Presented by Virginia Smith, Rochester branch manager, U.S. Small Business Administration. Registration required. $25. For information: info@greecechamber.org, greecechamber.org.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. March 25, Jewish Community Center of Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

J. Warren McClure Lecture Series: 3 to 4 p.m. March 25 via Zoom. Hosted by the RIT Saunders College of Business. Kevin O’Leary from ABC’s “Shark Tank” will present his keynote address “Cold Hard Truth” before a Q&A and VIP meet-and-greet. Visit bit.ly/3cFWark to register.

Monroe County Planning Board: 3 p.m. March 25 via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3vuPlBe to register.

Chili Library Board: 6 p.m. March 25. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MARCH 25-31

“Directors Choice”: through March 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. A collection of diverse creativity by Lee, Salas, Gillenwater, Mae and Cole. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MARCH 25-APRIL 18

“Through the Student Lens 2021”: through April 18, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View works by student-artists from 13 Monroe County schools. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

MARCH 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26, The Metropolitan, 1 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. March 26, Penfield Volunteer Emergency Ambulance, 1585 Jackson Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. March 26, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Changemakers Book Club: 6 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. Hosted by the Rochester Museum & Science Center. This session’s book is “Discovering Buried History: How Martha Matilda Harper’s Story was Brought to Life” by Jane Plitt. $15. Visit rmsc.org to register.

MARCH 26-APRIL 2

Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays through April 2, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece. Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. No substitutions. Takeout only. $12.50. For information: 585-392-3307, 585-227-5734.

MARCH 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 27, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. March 27 via Facebook. Enjoy music written and adapted for virtual performances by Sungmin Shin and Sophie Stone. Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.

MARCH 28

Barbara B. Smith World Music Series: 3 p.m. March 28. Wenzhuo Zhang (yanqin) will perform. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.

MARCH 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 29, YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MARCH 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. March 30, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“A Siamsa”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 30, Barry’s Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster; Johnny’s Irish Pub, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester; and McGinnity’s Restaurant, 534 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Celebrate Irish American Heritage Month with a soda bread demonstration, music, dancing and stories. Zoom option available. Free. Visit facebook.com/IrishAmericanHeritageMonth for information.

MARCH 31

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. March 31, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 1

“Stage Whispers”: 3:30 p.m. April 1 via Zoom. Rob Koharchik will present “Behind the Curtain: The Secrets of Scenic Design for the Stage.” Free. Visit bit.ly/2OELQYn to access the program.

APRIL 1-30

“Limitless”: April 1-30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Creativity has no boundaries with "Limitless" by American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.