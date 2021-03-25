LIBRARY NOTES

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming program.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 to 7 p.m. March 29 via Zoom. This month’s book is “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. E-book available with a library card. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Surviving the 2020 Election: 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 25. Discuss the 2020 elections and the events leading up to Jan. 20 and Joe Biden taking office. Registration required.

Science Saturday (virtual): March 27. For grades K-5. Miss Katy will present a short science project that can be done at home. Supply pickup: March 27-April 2. Registration required.

Story and Crafty Fun Day: March 30. For grades K-4. Mrs. Carpenter will present a story and demonstration of a theme-related craft. Registration required.

Storybook Cook Presents: 10 to 11 a.m. March 30. For grades 6-12 via Zoom. Get a live tutorial on yummy and easy-to-make treats for at-home snacking. Registration required.

Springtime Story and Edible Crafts: March 31. For grades K-5. Join Julie Rapp for a story and learn how to prepare some treats. Registration required.

Story and Crafty Fun Day (virtual): March 31. For grades K-4. Mrs. Carpenter will present a story and demonstrate a related craft. Supply pickup: March 31-April 3. Registration required.

Silly Poetry: April 1. For grades K-5. Celebrate April Fools’ Day with silly poems, raps and riddles. Registration required.

Peeps Diorama Contest: through April 2. For young adults. Style your marshmallow peeps in a fun scene. Awards given in three categories: funniest, most timely and best use of recycled materials. Limited to 15 participants. Supply kits available. Email photo, title and details to lyla.grills@libraryweb.org by April 2.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years). Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.