GCV&M welcoming spring activities this April

With a slate of outdoor and spring-themed programs, Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford offers various ways to get out and enjoy the warming weather and learn new things.

Curbside Meals-to-Go are returning April 16 with maple and ginger glazed salmon, cranberry-walnut sweet potatoes, garlic green beans and Caesar salad. The museum’s ales and cider will be available.

Outdoor enthusiasts or those looking to enjoy a dose of fresh spring air can take advantage of Nature Sundays starting April 11 and recurring weekly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Nature Center includes 5 miles of trails and on-site staff for a $5 suggested donation. Call 585-294-8262 for updates.

Nature Sunday guests also can stop in at the Flint Hill Store for some shopping. This country store stocks museum-made artisan goods like pottery, iron ware, toys and books.

Adults looking to learn a new skill can attend a class with one of the museum’s cooks, where they’ll get an education in 19th-century foodways. Bakers can learn how to make and decorate the painted cookies known as Springerles on April 11 and aspiring foodies can join a cheese-making class on April 26, which will be held in the Historic Village’s Jones Farm house.

GCV&M offers Saturday camps for kids, featuring the Spring Sprites camp starting April 17. This program is the spring version of the Elf and Fairy Academy, where kids ages 4-8 can explore the natural world, play games and get creative with crafts. Spring Sprites runs weekly on Saturdays through May 15 and registration is open online.

On Saturdays, April 17-24, guests can learn about the yearly migration of mole salamanders as they emerge from their hidden homes to make the long journey to the vernal pool to reproduce. Visitors can hike to the vernal pool during Big Night for Salamanders, hear stories by the campfire and visit with a pair of axolotls. Tickets are presale only.

Registration is open for GCV&M Summer Camp. Running from July 12 through Aug. 27, the museum has Earth Camp, 19th-Century Summer Sampler Camp and a new Art Camp, with activities for all ages and interests. Visit gcv.org for information.