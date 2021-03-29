Rochester Lilac Festival returning this May

The Rochester Lilac Festival will return for its 123rd year this May.

The event will take place in a reduced capacity over three weekends, May 7-23. Face coverings are required and there will be sanitizing stations.

Returning favorites include the Lilac 5K/10K, Donut Dash, Craft Beer Expo, and Wine Expo and Food Pairing. Walking the lilac trails through Highland Park is free and open to the public.

Visit visitrochester.com/events/festivals/lilac-festival for information.