ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

APRIL 1

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Strong West, 156 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. April 1, St. Joseph’s Church, 43 Gebhardt Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Stage Whispers”: 3:30 p.m. April 1 via Zoom. Rob Koharchik will present “Behind the Curtain: The Secrets of Scenic Design for the Stage.” Free. Visit bit.ly/2OELQYn to access the program.

Chili Traffic and Safety Committee: 7 p.m. April 1. Visit townofchili.org for information.

APRIL 1-18

“Through the Student Lens 2021”: through April 18, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View works by student-artists from 13 Monroe County schools. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

APRIL 1-30

“Limitless”: April 1-30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Creativity has no boundaries with "Limitless" by American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

APRIL 2

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2, Irondequoit Sports Center, 557 E. Ridge Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2, Schottland Family YMCA, 23 Jefferson Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2, Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 2, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece. Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. No substitutions. Takeout only. $12.50. For information: 585-392-3307, 585-227-5734.

APRIL 3

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3, Sweden Town Court, 18 State St., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rotary Club of Pittsford food drive: 9 a.m. to noon April 3, Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave., Pittsford. Volunteers will collect items for the Pittsford Food Cupboard, St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center and Dimitri House. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.

APRIL 5

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 5, Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road, Churchville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:45 p.m. April 5, Town of Penfield, 2130 Penfield Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Conservation Board: 7 p.m. April 5. Visit townofchili.org for information.

APRIL 6

“One Person, No Vote”: 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Carol Anderson, professor of African American studies at Emory University, will explore “How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy.” Discussion to follow with “Legacies of the 19th Amendment: The Struggle Still Continues.” Visit bit.ly/3tfpdsc to register.

“Pathological Anatomy of Hearing Loss”: noon April 6 via Zoom. Presented by retired pathologist Elise dePapp and hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 12:15 to 5:15 p.m. April 6, Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:45 p.m. April 6, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 6, St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Drainage Committee: 7 p.m. April 6. Visit townofchili.org for information.

APRIL 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Hiring event: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7, Gorbel Inc., 1777 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester. On-the-spot interviews will be held for open positions, including welders, mechanical assemblers, material handlers, receivers/shippers, electrical technicians and production supervisors for day, evening and night shifts. Visit facebook.com/Gorbelinc for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6:30 p.m. April 7, American Legion, 818 Ridge Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. April 7, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. April 7, Golisano Autism Center, 50 Science Parkway, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Fairport Local Development Corporation board of directors: 4:30 p.m. April 7. Visit fairportoced.org for information.

APRIL 7-MAY 12

“Live from Hochstein”: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 7-May 12. Tune in to WXXI Classical 91.5/90.3 FM for a classical music program from the Hochstein School. Lineup: Antara Winds with Ramon Ricker (April 7), Grace Browning: “Women with Pluck” (April 14); “Music of Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Ratcliff” (April 21); “A Trio of Trios: Music of Debussy, Mozart and Piazzolla” (April 28); Hochstein Faculty Cello Quartet (May 5); and Hochstein Merit Scholarship Winners (May 12).

APRIL 8

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 8 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Learn about initiating the hearing loss journey with Joseph Kozelsky. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Reformation Society of Western New York: 10 a.m. April 8, Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Dewey Ave., Rochester. The Rev. Reid Ferguson, retired pastor of the Evangelical Church of Fairport, will present “Lessons Lifted, Learned and Listed: Proverbs and the Christian Mind.” Visit facebook.com/RefSocWNY for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8, Church Radiant, 525 Paul Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Bucket List Trips and Photos”: noon to 1 p.m. April 8. Presented by Kevin Ferguson by Collette. Registration required. Free. For information: info@greecechamber.org, greecechamber.org.

ABC Earth Care Benefit Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Local musicians will present secular and sacred music celebrating hope for the future of the natural world. Donations benefit the RENEW Climate Fund and Savory Institute. Free. Call 585-225-6160, ext. 1, email office@greecebaptistchurch.org or visit greecebaptistchurch.org to register.

APRIL 9

Virtual Business Member Networking: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. April 9 via Zoom. Hosted by the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce. Registration is free for Chamber members, $25 for the general public. Email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.

A Conversation with Dr. Michael Mendoza: 8 to 9:30 a.m. April 9 via Zoom. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of public health for Monroe County, will discuss leading through change. Registration required. Free. Visit roberts.edu/event-leadership-breakfast for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, The Harley School, 1981 Clover St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9, Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 10

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10, Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Drive-thru food collection: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10. Scouts will collect donations for the Perinton Food Shelf at Eagle Vale Golf Club, 4344 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport, or the Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. For information: 585-899-0391.