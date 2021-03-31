To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

APRIL 6

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 6, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 888 Victor-Egypt Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 7

Virtual Travel Event: 7 p.m. April 7. Jackie Mertens, of Dream Vacations, and Ashley Dancoe, of Beaches Resorts, will discuss the possible vacations at Beaches Resorts in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos. Free. Call 585-433-5700 or visit jmertens.dreamvacations.com for information.

APRIL 10

Guided hike with Victor Hiking Trails: 9 a.m. April 10, Finger Lakes Community College, 200 Victor Heights Parkway, Victor. This 4- to 6-mile hike will be relatively flat, utilizing the Auburn, Lehigh and Trolley rail-trails and footpaths in the area around Lehigh Crossing Park. Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.