LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

“The Psychic Highway”: 11 a.m. April 1. Learn how the Erie Canal delivered people to important places for important reasons, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman. Registration required.

Adult Book Discussion: 7 p.m. April 7. This month’s book is “Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. Copies available at the library. Registration required.

Adult Paint Night: 7:30 p.m. April 8. For ages 18 and older. Join us for a virtual, guided watercolor class and create a custom letter. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: Call or go online to request items.

Stories for You: Sign up for a one-on-one story time with a children’s librarian via Zoom. Registration required.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

“Your Digital Afterlife”: 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. Daniel Jones will discuss what happens to your digital estate when you die and how to get your digital assets in order. Registration required.

Ongoing

Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library during April and May to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House: 1 p.m. April 9 via Zoom. Kim Bixler recounts the joys and pitfalls of owning and living in a Wright-designed home in Rochester, including living with the public’s curiosity, playing hide-and-seek, coping with the habitually leaky roof and managing constant renovations. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.