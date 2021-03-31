LIBRARY NOTES

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Silly Poetry: April 1. For grades K-5. Celebrate April Fools’ Day with silly poems, raps and riddles. Registration required.

Peeps Diorama Contest: through April 2. For young adults. Style your marshmallow peeps in a fun scene. Awards given in three categories: funniest, most timely and best use of recycled materials. Limited to 15 participants. Supply kits available. Email photo, title and details to lyla.grills@libraryweb.org by April 2.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. April 4 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc, a nonprofit group that promotes early childhood learning.

Sweet Bites (virtual): noon to 1 p.m. April 6. For adults. Enjoy a taste of poetry over the lunch hour. Registration required.

Growing Up Wright (virtual): 2 to 6 p.m. April 6. For adults. The intertwined stories of two girls growing up in the same Frank Lloyd Wright house 70 years apart, one hoping to lift her father’s spirits as the architect’s vision comes to life and the other struggling to adapt to house tours, the curious public, the leaky roof and constant repairs. Registration required.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. April 7 via Zoom. For grades K-2. Grab a snack and joy some time talking about what you are eating and reading. Registration required.

Introduction to the “Zones of Regulation” and Self-Calming Strategies (virtual): 7 to 8 p.m. April 7. For adults. This program combines sensory processing, executive functioning, emotional regulation and social thinking. Handout available one week before presentation. Registration required.

Jackbox Games (Party Pack 3): 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. April 9 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Join us for Trivia Murder Party, Tee K.O., Guesspionage and more. Players need a computer and phone or tablet. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years). Smart Beginnings Storytime (virtual): through April 3. Enjoy some at-home bonding with your child through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate your child’s growing mind. Video links sent once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: Books on the walls behind the photocopier can be purchased for 50 cents (softcover) and $1 (hardcover) at the circulation desk.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.