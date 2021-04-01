LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

“The Psychic Highway: How the Erie Canal Changed America”: 11 a.m. April 1. For adults. This program “intertwines the origins of the Erie Canal with the historical, religious and social issues of the day.” Registration required.

Books Sandwiched In: noon April 1. For adults. Andrea Koch will review “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. Video posted online.

Break Week is Maker Week @ BML: April 1-2. Each day features a different theme with make-and-take activities available at the curbside pickup table while supplies last. Themes: “Thrilling Thursday” and “Fabric Friday.”

Bilingual Chinese-English Storytime: 10 a.m. April 4. For all ages with a caregiver.

“Raised Bed Gardening”: 7 to 8 p.m. April 6 via Zoom. Master Gardener Lauren Caruso will present the key steps to ensure a successful vegetable garden, as well as planting and harvesting techniques, the advantages of raised bed gardening and the top 10 vegetables for home gardening. Registration required.

Meet a Memoir Author: 7 to 8 p.m. April 8. For adults. Shadi Kafi will read a chapter from her memoir that shares her journey to bridge Iranian and American cultures before talking about the process of memoir writing and getting an agent. Q&A session to follow. Registration required.

Ongoing

Curbside Crafts and Activities: New activities for kids and families will be available on Fridays at the curbside pickup table while supplies last.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Read to Lily: 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Orders due for Spring Flower Sale: April 14. Hanging basket options include grower’s choice; mini petunias in blue, pink or yellow; and fuchsia in red or purple. Geraniums are available in red, hot pink, salmon pink or white. $4-$20.

Ongoing

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.