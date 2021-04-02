LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Ten Easy Seeds to Sow with Petra Page-Mann: 6 p.m. April 5.

VFL’s 1,000 Cranes Project: 6 p.m. April 8, 15. Help the library fold and string origami cranes. This program is based on the Japanese tradition of folding 1,000 cranes for healing and for making wishes to come true.

Upcycled Papercrafts: 11 a.m. April 10. Learn how to make envelopes from calendar photos, and gift bags from leftover wallpaper or other large patterned papers.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.

Pajama Story Time with Miss Jenny: 7 p.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook Live.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Facebook Live Stories with Miss Jenny: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.