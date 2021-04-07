ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

APRIL 8

WindSync Masterclass I: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Sessions include Q&As with members of the wind quintet. Email vhoover@esm.rochester.edu to register.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 8 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Learn about initiating the hearing loss journey with Joseph Kozelsky. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

“Moving Forward”: 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Carol Anderson, author of “White Rage” and “One Person, No Vote,” will discuss how voter suppression is destroying democracy before a panel discussion on the “Legacies of the 19th Amendment: The Struggle Still Continues.” Free. Visit rit.edu/votingrights/events to register.

Reformation Society of Western New York: 10 a.m. April 8, Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Dewey Ave., Rochester. The Rev. Reid Ferguson, retired pastor of the Evangelical Church of Fairport, will present “Lessons Lifted, Learned and Listed: Proverbs and the Christian Mind.” Visit facebook.com/RefSocWNY for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8, Church Radiant, 525 Paul Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Bucket List Trips and Photos”: noon to 1 p.m. April 8. Presented by Kevin Ferguson by Collette. Registration required. Free. For information: info@greecechamber.org, greecechamber.org.

ABC Earth Care Benefit Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Local musicians will present secular and sacred music celebrating hope for the future of the natural world. Donations benefit the RENEW Climate Fund and Savory Institute. Free. Call 585-225-6160, ext. 1, email office@greecebaptistchurch.org or visit greecebaptistchurch.org to register.

West Irondequoit Board of Education: 7 p.m. April 8, Irondequoit High School, 260 Cooper Road, Rochester. Visit westirondequoit.org for information.

APRIL 8-18

“Through the Student Lens 2021”: through April 18, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View works by student-artists from 13 Monroe County schools. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

APRIL 8-30

“Limitless”: through April 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Creativity has no boundaries with "Limitless" by American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

APRIL 8-MAY 1

“Photogravure”: through May 1, Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester. View artwork by participants of Pat Bacon’s workshops. Registration required. Free. Visit flowercityarts.org/events/photogravure-exhibition-2021 for information.

APRIL 9

Virtual Business Member Networking: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. April 9 via Zoom. Hosted by the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce. Registration is free for Chamber members, $25 for the general public. Email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.

A Conversation with Dr. Michael Mendoza: 8 to 9:30 a.m. April 9 via Zoom. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of public health for Monroe County, will discuss leading through change. Registration required. Free. Visit roberts.edu/event-leadership-breakfast for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, The Harley School, 1981 Clover St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9, Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 10

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10, Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Drive-thru food collection: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10. Scouts will collect donations for the Perinton Food Shelf at Eagle Vale Golf Club, 4344 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport, or the Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. For information: 585-899-0391.

APRIL 12

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 12. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics: “Approaching Memory Concerns: Tips to Partner with Your Family and Physician Across the Journey” and “Tips for Tough Conversations: Doctors' Visits, Driving, Legal and Financial Concerns.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Chili Historic Preservation Board: 7 p.m. April 12. Visit townofchili.org for information.

APRIL 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13, Hamlin Town Hall, 1658 Lake Road, Hamlin. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. April 13, Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:45 p.m. April 13, Browncroft Community Church, 2530 Browncroft Blvd., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

East Irondequoit Board of Education: 5:30 p.m. April 13. Visit eastiron.org for information.

Chili Architectural Advisory Board: 6 p.m. April 13. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Chili Planning Board: 7 p.m. April 13. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Churchville-Chili Board of Education: 7 p.m. April 13 via YouTube. Visit cccsd.org for information.

Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. April 13. Pianist Alexander Kobrin will perform Mozart’s Sonata in F Major, K. 280; Chopin’s Four Mazurkas, Op. 34; and Schubert’s Sonata in C Minor, D. 958. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.

APRIL 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14, Xerox Building 298, 209 Mitcheldean Drive, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. April 14, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Pittsford Board of Trustees budget meeting: 4 p.m. April 14. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. April 14. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

Chili Town Board: 7 p.m. April 14. Visit townofchili.org for information.

“Meet the Changemakers”: 7 p.m. April 14 via Zoom. Learn more about the women featured in “The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World” at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Speaker: Norma Holland. $10. Visit rmsc.org to register.

APRIL 14-MAY 12

“Live from Hochstein”: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays through May 12. Tune in to WXXI Classical 91.5/90.3 FM for a classical music program from the Hochstein School. Lineup: Grace Browning: “Women with Pluck” (April 14); “Music of Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Ratcliff” (April 21); “A Trio of Trios: Music of Debussy, Mozart and Piazzolla” (April 28); Hochstein Faculty Cello Quartet (May 5); and Hochstein Merit Scholarship Winners (May 12).

APRIL 15

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15, Odd Fellows, 359 Gregory St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 15 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Learn about reasonable expectations for new hearing aid users, as well as issues and problems they should never have to put up with. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4 p.m. April 15, Calvary Chapel Southside, 330 Monroe St., Honeoye Falls. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Visiting Authors Series: 7:30 p.m. April 15 via Zoom. New York Times best-selling author Hanif Abdurraqib will read from his Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize-winning collection, “A Fortune for Your Disaster,” before talking with poet Tim Seibles. Free. Visit wab.org/event/hanif-abdurraqib to register.

APRIL 18

Spring Pet Photo Fundraiser: noon to 4 p.m. April 18, Pet Supplies Plus, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Get your cute spring photos of your pet by photographer Ria Tafani while supporting Pet Adoption Network. Walk-ins welcome with a $15 donation. Door prizes available. Visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.